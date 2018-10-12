Salina, KS

Three New Officers Begin Careers in Salina

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2018

Three new police officers are ready to hit the streets of Salina.

According to the Salina Police Department, three officers graduated from the 14-week Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday.

Officers Jessica Cook, Joseph Barton and Jesse Christmas will continue their training beginning Monday at the Salina Police Department.

They will have a 2-week Post Academy at the Department and then on to the 16-week Field Training program. The officers will be partnered up with Field Training Officers who will teach the recruits the fundamentals of policing and allow them to gather hands-on experience before being released on their own.

Officer Christmas was the top shooter in the graduating class of officers.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

 

