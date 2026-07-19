Three Motorcycles Involved in Crash

A crash involving three motorcycles sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Anton Cogdell of Fort Riley was riding a CFMOTO 675 SS motorcycle along K 57 Highway when he lost control on a curve and went off the road to the right.

Officials say 27-year-old Aaron Hoover of Leonardville was riding a Yamaha YZFR motorcycle. He observed the crash in front of him, broke hard, and was struck from behind by 25-year-old Calderon Velazquez of Junction City, who was riding an Aprilla RS 660 motorcycle. Velazquez’s bike then flipped end over end and came to rest in the road.

Anton Cogdell and Calderon Velazquez were both transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected serious injuries. Aaron Hoover had no apparent injuries. All were wearing helmets.

The crash happened Saturday night at around 7:30 on K 57 Highway at milepost 13 in Geary County, 1.3 miles south of Interstate 70.