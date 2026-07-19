Library Celebrates Youth Services Grand Opening

If you’re thinking about getting your kids into reading, then Salina Public Library is the place to go.

The Library on Friday celebrated a grand opening to unveil a redesigned youth services department. This new area is a great location for children to not only find a book, but also a place for them to entertain themselves.

Located downstairs, the youth department has a wide variety of seating, ranging from love seats, sofa chairs, and window benches. Not only are there unlimited books that are in very good condition, but there are multiple things to do other than reading.

For the younger ones, there’s a big play area that has toys, a miniature cabin, and a playhouse with plenty of room for multiple families to sit around. Along with everything else, there’s a video game area that allows you to play on a Nintendo Switch and multiple games to choose from.

If you need some privacy, there’s a private mother’s room you can book along with a community meeting room that’s also available.

Whether you want to get your kids into a new hobby or just want to get them out of the house during these last couple of weeks of summer, then the Salina Public Library is the place to go.