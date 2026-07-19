Salina Celebrates America 250 BBQ Style

Salina Downtown Saturday night kept the America 250 celebration going.

The “Red, White & BBQ” event in Campbell Plaza honored America’s 250th birthday. Salina Executive Director Leslie Bishop told KSAL News the gathering was an opportunity for good food and fellowship.

“Red, White & BBQ” featured a little something for everyone. There were classic yard games, and face painting for the kids.

There was a delicious meal prepared by Seraphim Bread, and cupcakes by Bibliophile’s Kitchen. Canyon Cocktails was mixing up their drinks .

Entertainment included performances from Cash Hollistah DJ ing on stage, and Everyday Lights performing on stage.