Teen Rescued After Crashing Into Water

A teen was rescued after he drove a pickup truck into a man-made hole filled with water near Herington Lake.

According to the Herington Fire Department on Saturday at 12:24 first responders were dispatched to the west side of Herington lake for a motor vehicle accident. A fisherman called 911 reporting he heard a car accident, didn’t know where the car was and could hear someone calling for help.

Herington Chief 901 and DKEMS medic 3 arrived and were flagged down in the area of the spillway on 500 Ave. Bystanders stated the vehicle was in a hole off the road. 901 located a 30 foot round cistern with an unknown depth of water just off the road. The vehicle inside the cistern was submerged underwater. The single occupant was floating on a spare tire just able to touch the bed of the truck.

The call was upgraded to a high angle rescue and assistance was requested from Rescue 1 (Abilene FD), Rescue 3 (Champan FD), Junction City FD and Salina FD.

Herington Rescue 2 and Ladder 2 arrived on scene. A life vest and rescue sling with rope were thrown to the victim. The depth of the water was unknown and the vehicle was still sinking.

While personnel started rigging Ladder 2 for a rope rescue, HFD personnel lowered a 35 foot ladder into the cistern and were able to remove the victim. The victim was turned over to DKEMS and transported for his injuries. It was decided to wait until daylight to remove the vehicle.

At 10 AM crews from Herington FD, Abilene FD, Chapman FD, Junction City FD divers, Marion County FD #5, Dickinson County Road and Bridge, Dickinson County Sheriffs Office, Dickinson County EMS, Evergy, and Salina Wrecker Service met at the location to remove the vehicle.

Trees and brush were cleared, a rope system was established and divers made entry into the water to rig the vehicle for removal. Salina Wrecker utilized their 50 ton sliding rotator to remove the vehicle which was approximately 30 feet from the top of the cistern wall. The operation was completed in 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Herington Fire Department would like to thank all the agencies listed about for their help and cooperation to complete this operation. They would not have been able to do it alone.

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Photo via Herington Fire Department