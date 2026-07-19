Contamination Prompts Splash Pad Closure

A contamination issue has prompted the temporary closure of a splash pad in a Salina park.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the Splash Pad at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park will be closed until Tuesday, July 21, at 12:00 p.m. due to a water contamination incident caused by diarrhea. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the splash pad must remain closed while the water undergoes an extended period of elevated chlorination to eliminate harmful bacteria and parasites.