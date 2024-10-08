Three Most Wanted Arrests

Three people on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. So far, three people on the latest list have been arrested. Those arrested include:

William Michael Kelley

Shane Douglas McMillin

Desiree Elizabeth Whitley

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include rape, domestic violence, assault, fleeing and eluding, failure to report an accident, felony drug crimes, computer crimes, and more.