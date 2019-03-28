Salina, KS

Three Killed in Interstate Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2019

Three people from Alabama were killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was headed west in Geary County. The car entered the median and struck a guard rail, then  vaulted over K 177 Highway and came to rest on the west side of the highway.

The driver of the car, identified as 58-year-old Leroy Myers from Arab, Alabama, was killed. Two passengers were also killed. They are identified as 23-year-old Halie Davis from Madison, Alabama, and 21-year-old Joey Tidwell from Alberville, Alabama.

The agency says none of the victims were bucked up.

The crash happened at 5:36 Wednesday morning at exit 313 at the junction of I 70 and K 177 Highway in Geary County.

