Three Killed in Head-On Crash

A woman and two children were killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash on a highway in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F 150 pickup truck was headed west in the eastbound lane of US 54 Highway in Kiowa County. An oncoming Freightliner semi veered left of center to avoid the pickup. The pickup reentered the westbound lane and collided with the semi.

The driver of the pickup, 68-year-old Teresa Davis, was killed. Two passenger in the pickup, 13-year-old Travis Welch and 10-year-old Hunter Welch, were also killed. All three are from Meade.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The highway was closed in both directions following the crash.

The crash happened at 3:35 Wednesday afternoon on US 54 Highway 9 miles West of Greensburg in Kiowa County.