Three Kansas Auto Dealerships Fined

Todd PittengerFebruary 26, 2018

Three Kansas auto dealerships have been fined for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by using prize-notification mailings that did not comply with state law.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office the following businesses were fined:

  • Lewis Auto Plaza, Inc., of Topeka
  • Lewis Automotive Group, Inc., of Hays
  • Womack Sunshine Ford, Inc., of Concordia

The Attorney General says that each was fined for violating the prize notification statute. Schmidt accused the three defendants of mailing to consumers “prize notification” flyers that did not comply with Kansas law. The prize notifications failed to disclose to consumers the value of the prize and the odds of winning in immediate proximity to the prize listing in the manner required by law.

The three consent judgments were approved by judges in their respective district courts this month.

The defendants were also permanently enjoined from future violations of the law and ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs.

More tips on staying safe from mail order scams are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Copies of the consumer-protection judgments are available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

