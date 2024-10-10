Three Juveniles Lead Police on Pursuit

Three juveniles lead police pursuit in a stolen truck after attempting to steal another vehicle.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News this morning at around 1:00 am, a 24-year old male awoke to his Dodge Caravan alarm sounding off in the 300 block E Claflin. He went to check and found one person in the minivan and two others surrounding it. When the three suspects saw him, they ran and drove away in a Toyota Tacoma. The Caravan’s owner called authorities from the scene.

An officer discovered the Tacoma in the area of Norton and E Claflin. The officer attempted to stop the suspects but did not comply and fled. Authorities set stop sticks on Crawford and Roach which the vehicle ran over but continued south onto Ohio. Another set of stop sticks was deployed when the suspects turned west on Schilling and they ran over them, but still continued west heading towards 9th and Schilling.

The Tacoma eventually stopped in the 3100 block of Royal at 1:48 am. When officers approached the truck, there was only one of the three suspects in the Tacoma who was a 16-year old female.

During the pursuit, authorities contacted the registered owner of the Toyota Tacoma. The owner confirmed it was stolen from their home in 300 block of Russell. The truck is valued at $2000.

The 16-year old female was taken into custody and charged with:

Flee and Elude

Felony Theft

Burglary of a Vehicle

Attempted Theft

Multiple Driving Infractions

The investigation is ongoing to determine other possible vehicle burglaries and an attempt to locate two other possible juvenile suspects.