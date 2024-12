Three people are injured following a high-speed crash in Wichita.

Authorities say a Chevy Camaro was clocked at 140-miles-per-hour just minutes before it crashed into a Hyundai and a pickup late Monday night on Kellogg near Washington.

The driver of the Camaro and two people in the Hyundai were injured.

Authorities say the driver of the Camaro was suspected to be under the influence.