Three Inducted into Salina Business Hall of Fame

The Salina Business Hall of fame increased by three on Wednesday. As family and friends gathered at a luncheon event, three prominent Salina business persons were inducted into the 2018 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame. They include:

Milton Stiefel, former owner of Stiefel Department Store (Historic Category, 1926-1975)

Mel and Marge Bergkamp, founders owners of Bergkamp, Inc.(Contemporary Category 1976-present)

The Bergkamps are the first ever husband and wife to receive the hall of fame honor.

Each inductee was recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash. A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the luncheon.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann was the featured speaker at the luncheon event.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

