Three Hurt in Wrong-Way Interstate Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 west of Salina injured three people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Eclipse passenger car one was driving east in the left lane of westbound Interstate 70. The car struck an oncoming Nissan Pathfinder SUV head-on.

The driver of the car, 56-year-old Gregory White from Camdenton, Mississippi, suffered suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Kiley Adams from Seaford, Virginia, suffered suspected serious injuries. A passenger, 20-year-old Sophia Cannon from Yorktown, Virginia, suffered suspected minor injuries. Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 1:13 Friday morning, eight miles west of Salina on Interstate 70.