Three Hurt in Crash Near Lindsborg

Todd PittengerAugust 7, 2019

One person from Salina and two people from McPherson were all hurt in a crash on a highway near Lindsborg Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Mary Bridges of Salina was driving a 2005 Buick passenger car headed east on K-4 Highway. As she was slowing to make a turn she was  rear ended by a 2014 Dodge passenger car.

Bridges was transported to the hospital in Lindsborg with suspected serious injuries. Two people in the Dodge were also injured. They are identified as 46-year-old Bryan Neiman of McPherson and 48-year-old Kimberly Benson also from McPherson. Both were transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected serious injuries. A 9-year-old child in the Dodge was not hurt.

Troopers says everyone was properly buckled up.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Tuesday night on K-4 Highway 1.4 miles east of Lindsborg in McPherson County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

