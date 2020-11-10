Three Cougars Placed on AVCTL-I VB Teams

Pat Strathman November 10, 2020

Player of the Year Grade Position Laurel Jones Maize South 12 S Coach of the Year Teri Larson Maize South 1st Team Name School Grade Position Laurel Jones Maize South 12 S/OPP Mallorie Koehn Maize 12 OH/DS Asha Regier Newton 12 OH/DS Riley Kennedy Maize South 12 Lib Sophia Connor Derby 12 OH/DS Baylee Miller Maize 12 OH/DS Marah Zenner Newton 12 S 2nd Team Name School Grade Position Maliyah Johnson Hutch 10 OH/DS Mariah Janda Salina South 12 S Morgan Meier Hutch 12 OH/DS Addy Foster Derby 9 Lib Gracie Morrow Maize South 9 OH/DS Sydney Lentz Maize 12 MB Gracie Rains Newton 11 OH/DS Honorable Mention Name School Grade Position Taryn Kondo Campus 10 OH Tatum Boettjer Derby 11 OPP Addy Brown Derby 10 OH/DS Brooklyn Needham Salina South 11 OH Morgan Humphrey Derby 12 S Lindsey Antonowich Newton 12 MB/DS Avery Lowe Maize South 10 MB Sydney Anderes Salina South 10 Lib Bella Boulanger Maize South 11 S Makenzie O’Bryan Campus 10 MB Callie Palecki Maize South 11 DS Abby Godfrey Maize 11 MB Colleen Page Hutch 12 MB

