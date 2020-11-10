Salina, KS

Three Cougars Placed on AVCTL-I VB Teams

Pat StrathmanNovember 10, 2020
Player of the Year Grade Position
Laurel Jones Maize South 12 S
Coach of the Year
Teri Larson Maize South
1st Team
Name School Grade Position
Laurel Jones Maize South 12 S/OPP
Mallorie Koehn Maize 12 OH/DS
Asha Regier Newton 12 OH/DS
Riley Kennedy Maize South 12 Lib
Sophia Connor Derby 12 OH/DS
Baylee Miller Maize 12 OH/DS
Marah Zenner Newton 12 S
2nd Team
Name School Grade Position
Maliyah Johnson Hutch 10 OH/DS
Mariah Janda Salina South 12 S
Morgan Meier Hutch 12 OH/DS
Addy Foster Derby 9 Lib
Gracie Morrow Maize South 9 OH/DS
Sydney Lentz Maize 12 MB
Gracie Rains Newton 11 OH/DS
Honorable Mention
Name School Grade Position
Taryn Kondo Campus 10 OH
Tatum Boettjer Derby 11 OPP
Addy Brown Derby 10 OH/DS
Brooklyn Needham Salina South 11 OH
Morgan Humphrey Derby 12 S
Lindsey Antonowich Newton 12 MB/DS
Avery Lowe Maize South 10 MB
Sydney Anderes Salina South 10 Lib
Bella Boulanger Maize South 11 S
Makenzie O’Bryan Campus 10 MB
Callie Palecki Maize South 11 DS
Abby Godfrey Maize 11 MB
Colleen Page Hutch 12 MB

