Three Cougars Placed on AVCTL-I VB Teams
Pat StrathmanNovember 10, 2020
|Player of the Year
|
|Grade
|Position
|Laurel Jones
|Maize South
|12
|S
|Coach of the Year
|
|
|
|Teri Larson
|Maize South
|
|
|1st Team
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Laurel Jones
|Maize South
|12
|S/OPP
|Mallorie Koehn
|Maize
|12
|OH/DS
|Asha Regier
|Newton
|12
|OH/DS
|Riley Kennedy
|Maize South
|12
|Lib
|Sophia Connor
|Derby
|12
|OH/DS
|Baylee Miller
|Maize
|12
|OH/DS
|Marah Zenner
|Newton
|12
|S
|2nd Team
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Maliyah Johnson
|Hutch
|10
|OH/DS
|Mariah Janda
|Salina South
|12
|S
|Morgan Meier
|Hutch
|12
|OH/DS
|Addy Foster
|Derby
|9
|Lib
|Gracie Morrow
|Maize South
|9
|OH/DS
|Sydney Lentz
|Maize
|12
|MB
|Gracie Rains
|Newton
|11
|OH/DS
|Honorable Mention
|
|
|
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Taryn Kondo
|Campus
|10
|OH
|Tatum Boettjer
|Derby
|11
|OPP
|Addy Brown
|Derby
|10
|OH/DS
|Brooklyn Needham
|Salina South
|11
|OH
|Morgan Humphrey
|Derby
|12
|S
|Lindsey Antonowich
|Newton
|12
|MB/DS
|Avery Lowe
|Maize South
|10
|MB
|Sydney Anderes
|Salina South
|10
|Lib
|Bella Boulanger
|Maize South
|11
|S
|Makenzie O’Bryan
|Campus
|10
|MB
|Callie Palecki
|Maize South
|11
|DS
|Abby Godfrey
|Maize
|11
|MB
|Colleen Page
|Hutch
|12
|MB
