Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 33 °

Three Bowling Team Qualify for State

Pat StrathmanFebruary 24, 2020

Three bowling teams are headed to the Class 5-1A State meet after qualifying at regionals in Hutchinson.

The Salina South boys and girls plus Salina Central boys are moving on to the Class 5-1A State Championships at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on March 6. Salina South girls finished runner-up behind Great Bend with 3,032. For the boys, the Mustangs finished second with 3,422, 21 behind Maize. South took third with 3,367.

Three Lady Cougars ended up in the top 10, paced by Aviana Ordonez. She took third with a 605-series. Nina Frees placed sixth with a 581 while McKenzie Billings was eighth with a score of 569.

Griffin Peterson paced the South boys with a runner-up finish with a 711. Andrew Froetschner recorded a 653, good for seventh.

Chase Young was the top bowler for Central, taking fifth with a 682.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

41 Area Wrestlers Qualify for State

February 23, 2020 9:09 pm

2020 Boys State Swimming

 8:48 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 2/22

February 22, 2020 9:43 am

South Basketball Gets Split at Hutch

February 21, 2020 11:47 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Three Bowling Team Qualify for Stat...

Three bowling teams are headed to the Class 5-1A State meet after qualifying at regionals in Hutchin...

February 24, 2020 Comments

Jayhawks Dominate Oklahoma State, 8...

Sports News

February 24, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan Announces Soccer St...

Sports News

February 24, 2020

Suspicious Death in McPherson

Top News

February 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Muddy Arrest
February 24, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log 2-24-20
February 24, 2020Comments
Gun Safe Found
February 24, 2020Comments
Arrest Made after Gunshot
February 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH