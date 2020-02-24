Three Bowling Team Qualify for State

Three bowling teams are headed to the Class 5-1A State meet after qualifying at regionals in Hutchinson.

The Salina South boys and girls plus Salina Central boys are moving on to the Class 5-1A State Championships at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on March 6. Salina South girls finished runner-up behind Great Bend with 3,032. For the boys, the Mustangs finished second with 3,422, 21 behind Maize. South took third with 3,367.

Three Lady Cougars ended up in the top 10, paced by Aviana Ordonez. She took third with a 605-series. Nina Frees placed sixth with a 581 while McKenzie Billings was eighth with a score of 569.

Griffin Peterson paced the South boys with a runner-up finish with a 711. Andrew Froetschner recorded a 653, good for seventh.

Chase Young was the top bowler for Central, taking fifth with a 682.