Three Area Volleyball Teams Mentioned in KVA Preseason Rankings

August 26, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the

2020 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on

enrollments from 2019-20, and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are

released at the end of September.

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural

2. Blue Valley

3. Blue Valley West

4. Olathe Northwest

5. Shawnee Mission Northwest

6. Blue Valley North

7. Gardner-Edgerton

8. Lawrence-Free State

9. Blue Valley Northwest

10. Olathe West

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Spring Hill

3. St. James Academy

4. Lansing

5. Bishop Carroll

6. McPherson

7. Bonner Springs

8. Topeka-Seaman

9. Andover

10. Maize South

Class 4A

1. Andale

2. Topeka-Hayden

3. Circle

4. Louisburg

5. Bishop Miege

6. Eudora

7. Nickerson

8. Independence

9. Holton

10. Wamego

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley

2. Cheney

3. Wichita-Trinity Academy

4. Thomas More Prep-Marian

5. Phillipsburg

6. Silver Lake

7. Nemaha Central

8. Smoky Valley

9. Beloit

10. West Franklin

Class 2A

1. Valley Heights

2. St. Mary’s-Colgan

3. Garden Plain

4. Ellinwood

5. Sedgwick

6. Jefferson County North

7. Sterling

8. Trego Community

9. Belle Plaine

10. Chetopa/St. Paul

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Rural Vista

2. Lebo

3. Olpe

4. Victoria

5. Rawlins County

6. Clifton-Clyde

7. Goessel

8. Pretty Prairie

9. Burlingame

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Central Plains

2. Cunningham

3. Attica

4. Argonia

5. St. Francis

6. Wheatland/Grinnell

7. Golden Plains

8. Waverly

9. Ingalls

10. Logan/Palco

* Class 1A will be split into two divisions this year. Enrollments from the 2019-20 school year,

adjusting for cooperative agreements, were used to estimate the teams for the rankings that

would be placed in each division. Rankings will be adjusted after the updated classifications are

released in September.