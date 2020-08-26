Three Area Volleyball Teams Mentioned in KVA Preseason Rankings

KVA ReleaseAugust 26, 2020

August 26, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the
2020 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on
enrollments from 2019-20, and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are
released at the end of September.

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural
2. Blue Valley
3. Blue Valley West
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Shawnee Mission Northwest
6. Blue Valley North
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Lawrence-Free State
9. Blue Valley Northwest
10. Olathe West

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Spring Hill
3. St. James Academy
4. Lansing
5. Bishop Carroll
6. McPherson
7. Bonner Springs
8. Topeka-Seaman
9. Andover
10. Maize South

Class 4A
1. Andale
2. Topeka-Hayden
3. Circle
4. Louisburg
5. Bishop Miege
6. Eudora
7. Nickerson
8. Independence
9. Holton
10. Wamego

Class 3A
1. Royal Valley
2. Cheney
3. Wichita-Trinity Academy
4. Thomas More Prep-Marian
5. Phillipsburg
6. Silver Lake
7. Nemaha Central
8. Smoky Valley
9. Beloit
10. West Franklin

Class 2A
1. Valley Heights
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan
3. Garden Plain
4. Ellinwood
5. Sedgwick
6. Jefferson County North
7. Sterling
8. Trego Community
9. Belle Plaine
10. Chetopa/St. Paul

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Rural Vista
2. Lebo
3. Olpe
4. Victoria
5. Rawlins County
6. Clifton-Clyde
7. Goessel
8. Pretty Prairie
9. Burlingame
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains
2. Cunningham
3. Attica
4. Argonia
5. St. Francis
6. Wheatland/Grinnell
7. Golden Plains
8. Waverly
9. Ingalls
10. Logan/Palco
* Class 1A will be split into two divisions this year. Enrollments from the 2019-20 school year,
adjusting for cooperative agreements, were used to estimate the teams for the rankings that
would be placed in each division. Rankings will be adjusted after the updated classifications are
released in September.

