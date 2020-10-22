Three Area Teams in KVA Week 7 Rankings

October 21, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 7 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 19. This is the final week of rankings for the 2020 season.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A

1. Olathe Northwest 22-0 (1)

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 23-2 (2)

3. Blue Valley West 17-7 (3)

4. Washburn Rural 29-4 (4)

5. Gardner-Edgerton 15-6 (8)

6. Blue Valley 13-10 (5)

7. Lawrence-Free State 16-12 (6)

8. Blue Valley North 12-12 (7)

9. Derby 19-10 (9)

10. Hutchinson 18-12 (10)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 20-2 (1)

2. St. James Academy 25-3 (2)

3. Lansing 21-0 (3)

4. Bishop Carroll 22-2 (4)

5. Seaman 26-7 (5)

6. Mill Valley 21-5 (6)

7. Spring Hill 23-5 (8)

8. Andover 23-4 (9)

9. Maize South 24-6 (10)

10. Bonner Springs 19-6 (7)

Class 4A

1. Andale 29-2 (1)

2. McPherson 28-3 (2)

3. Bishop Miege 13-11 (3)

4. Louisburg 20-9 (4)

5. Buhler 19-9 (5)

6. Clay Center 20-6 (7)

7. Eudora 15-10 (6)

8. Ottawa 18-13 (9)

9. Wamego 20-11 (NR)

10. Clearwater 18-10 (NR)

Class 3A

1. Sabetha 31-1 (1)

2. Cheney 23-3 (3)

3. Smoky Valley 25-2 (4)

4. Wichita-Trinity Academy 22-4 (5)

5. Royal Valley 23-6 (2)

6. Rossville 23-8 (6)

7. Phillipsburg 32-3 (8)

8. West Franklin 28-2 (7)

9. Silver Lake 24-11 (9)

10. Nemaha Central 23-8 (NR)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 20-3 (1)

2. Hillsboro 21-3 (2)

3. Meade/Fowler 26-2 (5)

4. Garden Plain 24-6 (3)

5. Spearville 25-2 (7)

6. Smith Center 29-6 (4)

7. Belle Plaine 28-2 (6)

8. Sedgwick 30-5 (8)

9. Ellinwood 31-5 (9)

10. Herington 26-1 (10)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Burlingame 24-3 (2)

2. Lebo 25-2 (1)

3. Pretty Prairie 22-4 (3)

4. Olpe 24-5 (4)

5. Sylvan-Lucas 32-2 (5)

6. Victoria 23-5 (7)

7. Jackson Heights 21-8 (9)

8. Pratt-Skyline 23-7 (8)

9. Downs-Lakeside 24-6 (10)

10. South Gray 19-8 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Golden Plains 28-5 (1)

2. Hanover 24-5 (2)

3. Argonia 25-4 (4)

4. St. Francis 24-6 (3)

5. Attica 22-6 (5)

6. Central Christian 14-7 (7)

7. South Central 23-9 (6)

8. Linn 15-9 (9)

9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 17-10 (10)

10. Dighton 22-10 (8)