Three Area Students Heading to State for Civics Bee

The first annual Civics Bee in Salina, featured a strong showing of over 15 area Middle school students at Kansas Wesleyan University and three students are heading to Wichita for State.

On Saturday, March 29th the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the National Civics Bee at the local level on the campus of KWU. A total of 18 junior high school students participated in a live civics competition that comprised of two rounds of multiple choice questions. It was then followed by a final round of summary presentations from the top 5 contenders to a panel of judges.

Furthermore, the top three students were awarded a trophy, a cash prize and the opportunity to compete in the state level of the National Civics Bee. Those top three students were:

Connor M.

Zane H.

Dalayne P.

These students will compete at the Kansas Leadership Center on Thursday, June 5th in Wichita, KS for State.

Photos Courtesy of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce: