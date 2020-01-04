Salina, KS

Three Area FB Players Selected for 2020 Shrine Bowl

Pat StrathmanJanuary 4, 2020

The 47th edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl will feature three standout seniors from the area.

Salina Central quarterback Jackson Kavanagh, Salina South wide receiver Ty Garrett, and McPherson defensive lineman Cody Stufflebean were selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl. The event will take place on Saturday, July 18, at Yager Stadium on the campus of Washburn University in Topeka.

Kavanagh was an honorable mention all-state selection and a second-team All-AVCTL selection at quarterback. Kavanagh threw for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior campaign.

Garrett is Salina South’s school-record holder in single season and career receptions. Garrett reeled in 142 catches for 1,770 receiving yards, reaching No. 2 in South history. He was a first-team All-AVCTL pick at receiver for back-to-back years, including a first-team all-state selection in Class 5A.

Stufflebean was named a first-team all-state selection in Class 4A this past year. McPherson was the No. 1 seed in the west in the Class 4A bracket and reached the Sub-State Championship but fell to Andover Central, 7-0.

All players will be representing their high school, the Kansas Shrine Bowl and most importantly the Shriners Hospitals for Children and their patients. All proceeds from the game go to benefit the network of 22 hospitals.

