Threats Prompt Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening three Salina women.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday a 61-year-old female reported her and two of her relatives (ages 87 and 88) had been receiving multiple phone calls and voice mail messages over multiple days from a known subject identified as Michael Sampson, age 57 of Salina. During some of the calls and messages, Sampson threatened the lives of all three subjects.

Sampson was located in the 1000 block of W. North and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail om numerous charges which could include: