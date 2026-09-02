Threats on Trail Prompt Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly making threats along the Salina trail system.

According to Salina Police, officers responded at about 9:45 Tuesday morning to the levy trail area of Oxbow Park in reference to a male who was possibly armed and making threats.

Officers arrived in the area and made contact with a 66-year-old female of Salina. The victim reported walking along the levy when a male, whom she did not know, approached her and said he had a gun and was ready to kill.

The victim immediately began walking away and contacted a person mowing in the area, who called police.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Connor Mick (21) of Salina. They began giving verbal commands to Mick who did not initially comply. Officers were able to get him into custody, but he continued to resist.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include making criminal threats and interference with law enforcement.

No firearm was located.