PREP – NCAA Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2026 fall season began in the North Central Activities Association’s sports teams this past weekend when four of the seven NCAA schools had their volleyball teams compete in various tournaments around the area.

Beloit and Ellsworth each had their volleyball teams compete in the Norton tournament where they each finished with 4-0 records. Sacred Heart and Minneapolis had their volleyball teams compete in the Salina South tournament where they each finished with identical 2-3 records.

The NCAA schools will see their 2026 football seasons begin this Friday night when Sacred Heart will play at Valley Heights, Southeast of Saline will host Beloit, Minneapolis will play at Ellsworth and Lyons will play at Republic County.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the season by going 4-0 on Saturday in the Norton tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Colby 2-0, Otis-Bison 2-0, Norton 2-0 and Ulysses 2-0. … The Trojan football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 at Southeast of Saline. The Trojans finished 2025 with a 6-4, 3-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team opened its season on Saturday in the Norton tournament where they finished with a 4-0 record. The Lady Bearcats defeated Colby 2-0, Norton 2-0, Otis-Bison 2-0 and Ulysses 2-0. … The Bearcat football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 by hosting Minneapolis. The Bearcats finished with a 5-4, 4-2 record last year.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis. … The Lion football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Republic County. The Lion finished the 2025 season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Lions defeated 2-0 against Sacred Heart and 2-0 against 2-0 against Wamego. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Chapman, 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Silver Lake. … The Lion football team finished with a 3-6, 1-3 record in 2025. The Lions will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Ellsworth.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader. … The Buff football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Lyons. The Buffs finished the 2025 season with an 8-2, 2-1 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Chapman 2-0 and Wamego 2-0. The Lady Knights lost 2-0 against Minneapolis, 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Silver Lake. … The Knight football team will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Valley Heights. The Knights finished the 2025 season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2025 season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play in a triangular with Scott City at Hoisington. … The Trojan football team won the 2025 NCAA regular season championship with a 12-1, 4-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Beloit.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Republic County0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 4

Sacred Heart at Valley Heights

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Lyons at Republic County

Friday, September 11

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at Lyons

Concordia at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 4 0 0 0

Beloit 4 0 0 0

Minneapolis 2 3 0 0

Sacred Heart 2 3 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Rep. County 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0