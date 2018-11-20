Salina, KS

Threats Made with Pocketknife

KSAL StaffNovember 20, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who threatened a man with a pocket knife and allegedly smashed the glass door on his business.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 500 block of E. Iron Monday evening around 6:15pm after a witness saw a man throw a brick through the glass door at Innovations Dental Laboratory and enter the building.

He left the scene before police arrived.

When officers contacted owner, Michael Brumley about the damage he told them how the suspect had approached him early that day with a pocket knife as he sat in his car outside the office.

The suspect leaned into the man’s car and demanded everything from his pockets but the victim told officers he was able to calm the man down before driving off.

Damage to the door is listed at $600, nothing was stolen from inside.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

