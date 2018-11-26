Threats Made with Butter Knife

A Salina man was taken into custody after an argument with a woman turned violent over the weekend.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of S. Phillips on Saturday after a woman called 911.

The victim told police that 59-year-old Gentry Dugas came home after 1am, intoxicated and began throwing things around the kitchen.

Police say at one point he grabbed a butter knife, threatened to kill the woman and then cut her on the right forearm.

Dugas is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery and criminal threat. The woman did not require medical treatment.