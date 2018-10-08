Threats Made with BB Gun

A woman was threatened with a gun outside a Salina business on Saturday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to a dispute in the Wal-Mart parking lot that escalated quickly to violent threats made against a woman.

Police say 41-year-old James Sparks was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly grabbed a BB gun out of his vehicle and verbally threatened to kill a woman he saw slap her 8-year-old son.

Witnesses told officers, Sparks confronted the 30-year-old woman after he saw her strike the boy. A couple of onlookers stepped in to try and cool the two off, but Sparks escalated the situation when he grabbed the BB gun.

The woman told officers the gun, “Looked real,” and that she was scared.

Sparks is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal threat, disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer.

No injuries were reported during the incident that occurred at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th on Saturday evening around 5:30pm.