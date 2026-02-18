Threats Made to Shoot 3 People, Leads to Arrest

Police are looking for a gun in connection to threats made by a Salina man over the telephone.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 33-year-old Dakkota Deister was arrested on Tuesday morning after he allegedly threatened an 80-year-old woman and two men in their 50’s over the phone.

Police say Deister became upset when he realized someone had removed illegal contraband from his backpack, and he allegedly told the three he would shoot them.

Police contacted Deister at a home in the 2700 block of Linda Lane and placed him into custody without incident on charges that could include making criminal threats.

Captain Feldman tells KSAL News they are awaiting a search warrant to look for a gun in his vehicle and that more charges are pending.