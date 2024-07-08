Threats Made at Salina Park

A Salina man is in jail after threatening several people at a city park.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Hunter Bowen was taken into custody on Sunday night after he allegedly threatened to kill a man at Hawthorne Park on North 9th Street.

Police say around 8:45pm Bowen began yelling profanities at a 20-year-old woman and her children. Moments later he shifted his ranting to a 20-something male and threatened to kill him.

He is now facing charges for criminal threat, battery and disorderly conduct.

No one was hurt during the incident.