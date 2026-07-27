Drowsy Driver Crashes Truck

A teen from Tescott was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle crash in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning at at 5:49 first responders were sent to the 5900 block of N Hedville Road to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A driver, identified as 19-year-old Adriana Baltazor of Tescott, was driving a 009 Nissan Frontier pickup headed south on Hedville Road when she fell asleep and swerved across the road. She drove down an embankment and crashed into tree row.

Baltazor was initially trapped in the vehicle before being extricated by Salina firefighters.

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by treated for injuries including cuts and bruises.

_ _ _

Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office