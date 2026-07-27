Car Destroyed by Fire

A car partially parked in a garage was destroyed by a fire.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning at about 11:40 first responders were sent to a home in Southern Saline County to a report of a vehicle fire.

The agency says an 81-year-old woman arrived parked her 2017 Ford Fusion partly into the garage. A short time later she heard what sounded like an explosion. She went outside and discovered the engine of the car on fire.

A deputy was able to contain the fire with a fire prior to the Salina Fire Department arriving. It rekindled, and was put out a second time by firefighters.

Loss is estimated at $6,000

There were no injuries.

Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office