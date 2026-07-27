Domestic Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly attempting to forcefully take a baby, and drag a woman into a home.
According to Salina Police, at about 9:00 Saturday night officers were sent to the 1000 block of E Iron Avenue to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Witnesses told officers the male and female acquaintances got into an argument. During the argument the male, identified as 26-year-old Steven Tyson, tried to pull the baby from a carrier and drag the woman into a home.
Officers arrested Tyson on charges which could include:
- Kidnapping
- Domestic Violence Battery
- Endangering a Child
There were no injuries.