Domestic Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly attempting to forcefully take a baby, and drag a woman into a home.

According to Salina Police, at about 9:00 Saturday night officers were sent to the 1000 block of E Iron Avenue to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses told officers the male and female acquaintances got into an argument. During the argument the male, identified as 26-year-old Steven Tyson, tried to pull the baby from a carrier and drag the woman into a home.

Officers arrested Tyson on charges which could include:

Kidnapping

Domestic Violence Battery

Endangering a Child

There were no injuries.