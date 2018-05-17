Salina, KS

Threat Leads to SES Student’s Arrest

KSAL StaffMay 17, 2018

A 17-year-old Southeast of Saline High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly posting a threatening message on social media.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that his office is working closely with USD 306 officials in keeping students safe as the investigation continues.

Soldan says the male was arrested at his residence around 7:30am Thursday for a threat he reportedly made on Snapchat about a shooting.

Extra deputies joined the regular resource officer on school grounds today.

The 306 District Office communicated with parents late last night regarding the issue and also posted this message on Facebook.

