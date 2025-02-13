Third Superintendent Candidate Visits

The third candidate for the superintendent position at USD 305 visited Salina on Thursday, February 13th.

Dr. Jami Jo Thompson currently serves as the superintendent of schools in Norfolk, NE and hopes to bring her 29 years of educational experience to Salina USD 305. Dr. Thompson previously served on the Beatrice Public School District in Beatrice, NE as the Director of Student Program, staff development coordinator and a special education teacher. At Beatrice, she developed the district’s first inclusion program for students with disabilities and received the Milken National Educator Award.

Dr. Thompson tells KSAL News that it is important to receive input from the school board, staff and the community before making any decisions.

During her tenure in Norfolk, she described the “Strategic Planning Process” has been a key factor with involving parents and community members in the decision-making process. She stated that sustaining long-term relationships and bringing as many diverse perspectives/ideas as possible is important.

She believes USD 305 has a vision that is headed towards the right direction and would want to build upon it.

“The schools are very impressive. I love the whole child aspect, personalized learning, career/technical education focus and the community partnerships Salina has. I just feel like its a place that I could make a real difference for kids and that’s what its all about” said Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Thompson is the third of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

On each of the four days this week, Tuesday – Friday, the district will host an individual candidate. Each candidate’s name will be released before 8:00 a.m. on the morning of their interview. Among other things, a community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidates.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.