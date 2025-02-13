Third Superintendent Candidate to Interview

The third of four candidates who are finalists to be the next USD 305 Superintendent of Schools will be interviewed in Salina on Thursday.

According to the district, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson will meet with the board of education for the position of superintendent.

Dr. Thompson has a total of 29 years in education, currently serving as the superintendent of schools in Norfolk, Nebraska. She previously served in Beatrice Public Schools, Nebraska, as the director of student programs, a special education and staff development coordinator and a special education teacher.

Schedule: February 13, 2025 9:00-9:30 a.m. Meet with Board Clerk 9:30-11:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Team Members 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet with Building Administrators 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tour of District/Community 2:30-3:30 p.m. Break 3:45-5:00 p.m. Public Reception (1511 Gypsum Ave.) 5:00-6:00 p.m. Break 6:15 p.m. Formal Interview in Executive Session

Dr. Johnson is the thirds of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

On each of the four days this week, Tuesday – Friday, the district will host an individual candidate. Each candidate’s name will be released before 8:00 a.m. on the morning of their interview. Among other things, a community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidates.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.