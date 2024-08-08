Thieves Target Construction Area

Salina Police are looking for thieves who targeted a construction area.

Police Captain Jim Feldman says sometime between 8:00 Tuesday night and 7:00 Wednesday morning, items were stolen from an area of construction at Citywide Storage on S 9th Street. Items taken include:

3 rolls #6 wire (500 feet)

8 rolls #5 wire (500 feet)

A wire rack

160 feet of wire from a junction box

A lock on an enclosed trailer was cut, and tools were taken from inside it. Missing tools include:

6 Dewalt drills

11 Dewalt batteries

Total loss and damage is estimated at $3,890.