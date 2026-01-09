Thieves Steal Water Maintenance Equipment

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a storage burglary northwest of Salina.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, equipment for maintaining a water system were stolen from a Conex container in the 7500 block of W. Remington Road.

Deputies say a fusion machine for joining water pipes, an air compressor and a number of hand tools were stolen. Investigators believe sometime between December 18th and January 8th, thieves used a truck and chain to pull the padlocked doors open.

Loss and damage is listed at $9,414.