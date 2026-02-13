Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a theft which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday, February 5th, at about 4:30 PM a male and female were at the District Eat and Play, 2259 S. 9th. When the two left the business, they stole a black backpack which was sitting on a table. The backpack belonged to an employee of the business and contained money and keys.

Total loss was valued at over $1000.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-2786.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.