Thief Turns Himself In

A Beloit man turns himself in to police after allegedly taking a stack of cash from a woman’s purse.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 71-year old woman from Abilene was shopping at Menard’s and put her purse down in the lumber aisle to look at an item. Moments later she went to pick it up and discovered more than $1,000 in cash was gone.

Police used store video and their license tag reader to locate the man seen on surveillance footage reaching into her purse. Forty-one year-old Les Lepon of Beloit drove back to Salina and turned himself in.

He’s now facing a charge of felony theft in the case.