Thief Takes Woman’s Purse Without Consent

A man stole a woman’s purse after a couple took him shopping.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday, February 18th a 22-year old man identified as Hector Rodriguez Jr. was riding in a car with a woman and a man. Allegedly, both the man and woman were taking and assisting Rodriguez Jr. to purchase some items.

Once they were done, the couple took Rodriguez Jr. back to his house in the 2100 block of Meadowlark. Before Rodriguez Jr. exited the vehicle, he asked the pair if they can lend him money. They declined and Rodriguez Jr. forcibly took the man’s wallet that was in his pocket.

The man fought back and was able to retrieve his wallet. Rodriguez Jr. then took the woman’s purse, exited the vehicle and entered into the residence.

Police arrived to the scene after they were contacted by the couple. Officers were able to get Rodriguez Jr. out of the house and they arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:

Robbery (2 counts)

Violation of a Protection Order

The woman’s purse was recovered and no injuries were reported.