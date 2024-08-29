Theft Victims Chase a Known Suspect

Two victims of a theft chase the known suspect before being threatened with a gun.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon a 33-year old woman and a 38-year old man reported missing items from a storage unit on 440 S Clark. An officer arrived for a follow up interview with the victims. They believe the suspect had been involved in previous thefts. The items stolen were:

Subwoofers

B.C. Rich guitar

Amplifiers

Custom acoustic guitar

Banjo

Set of rings

Two TV’s

Total loss was more than $6,000.

As police left the storage facility, the victims spotted the suspect driving in the area and they got in their car following him. The victims followed the suspect out into the country in the area of Stimmel Rd. between 9th and Ohio. The suspect then circled back and proceeded to point a gun at the victims. No shots were fired and he drove away.

The victims called police and were told not to continue following the suspect, but to drive to the police department for an interview.

Authorities are actively searching for the male suspect.