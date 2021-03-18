Theft By Deception At Menards

Several home improvement items are stolen from a Salina business by way of a fraudulent check.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a pair of men entered Menards, 805 Virginia Ct., back on Feb. 28 and purchased a miscellaneous home repair or remodeling items.

One of the individuals then wrote a check from “Owen’s & Son Home Services” for $230 to pay for the merchandise. However, that check was just returned to the store as fraudulent.

Police say that both individuals appear to be white males in their late 20s to 30s. They are both seen wearing masks and baseball caps before leaving in an older dark colored SUV.