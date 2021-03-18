Theft By Deception At Menards

Jeremy BohnMarch 18, 2021

Several home improvement items are stolen from a Salina business by way of a fraudulent check.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a pair of men entered Menards, 805 Virginia Ct., back on Feb. 28 and purchased a miscellaneous home repair or remodeling items.

One of the individuals then wrote a check from “Owen’s & Son Home Services” for $230 to pay for the merchandise. However, that check was just returned to the store as fraudulent.

Police say that both individuals appear to be white males in their late 20s to 30s. They are both seen wearing masks and baseball caps before leaving in an older dark colored SUV.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Stuart Tabbed as South High Assista...

After nearly two decades of coaching and teaching, Ryan Stuart is stepping away. However, he's no...

March 18, 2021 Comments

Spitting On An Officer Gives a Man ...

Kansas News

March 18, 2021

Theft By Deception At Menards

Kansas News

March 18, 2021

Long Out Of Retirement, Joining Chi...

Sports News

March 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Spitting On An Officer Gi...
March 18, 2021Comments
Theft By Deception At Men...
March 18, 2021Comments
40th Art Is Ageless Winne...
March 18, 2021Comments
Senate Majority Leader St...
March 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices