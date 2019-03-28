Theft And Fraud Charges For Salina Woman

A Salina woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a wallet from a guest who was staying at a hotel where she was working, and then made purchases with a debit card from inside it.

According to the Salina Police Department; Vadim Garnik (29) was staying at the Roadway Inn on Tuedsay the 26th. Garnik left around 5:00 AM, when he returned around 5:30 PM he noticed his wallet was missing including two debit cards. He discovered that four separate purchases had been made at Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Sams Club, and Harbor Freight.

An officer made contact with hotel staff and discovered the only employee who had accessed Mr. Garnik’s room, was Jessica Owen (34). The officer then went to each business and reviewed security footage and confirmed Ms. Owen had made purchases at each location. She was contacted on Wednesday the 27th and taken into custody. The total loss is an estimated $1,000

Jessica Owen is being charged with: Theft, Felony Theft, and four counts of Criminal Use of Financial Card