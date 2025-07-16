Theater Will Not Be Added to Historical Register

The Crown Uptown Theater is not going to be added to Wichita’s Register of Historic Places.

The Wichita City Council voted three-to-three on the issue yesterday. The city earlier this year denied a request by the owner of the nearly century-old venue to massively expand the theater’s capacity to more than two-thousand people.

Adding the theater to the registry would have partly protected it from potential demolition.

In other action – The Wichita City Council is eliminating some diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The council voted yesterday to become in compliance with the White House or risk losing 100 million dollars in federal funding.

Yesterday’s city council resolution authorizes the city manager to ensure compliance with federal grant requirements and suspend enforcement of ordinances when they’re deemed of being in conflict with the federal requirements.