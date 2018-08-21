Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 62 °

White Rhino Debuting at Zoo Brew

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2018

The White Rhino is coming to Rolling Hills Zoo this weekend.

The zoo and Blue Skye Brewery are collaborating with the release of the new The White Rhino brew.  Premiering at this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest this Saturday, the first tasting of The White Rhino brew will be among the over 40 different brews available for unlimited tastings.

According to the zoo, this blonde craft brew is described as an “easy drinking” refreshing beer that delivers a subtle crisp citrus flavor and is a great brew to enjoy during the summer as well as throughout the year.

Blue Skye Brewery and Rolling Hills Zoo took their inspiration from the white rhino, one of the zoo’s iconic species, when developing the new brew.  A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of The White Rhino will raise funds to support the ongoing mission of Rolling Hills Zoo while also creating awareness about the conservation efforts taking place to save the white rhino from extinction.

Following this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest, this special brew will be available at two locations in Salina, on tap at Blue Skye Brewery and at Rolling Hills Zoo during select events.

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest at Rolling Hills Zoo.  For more details and to purchase tickets go to www.rollinghillszoo.org.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Risner Named to Pair of...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior offensive tackle Dalton Risner was named to two All-America ...

August 21, 2018 Comments

Salina Teen Missing

Top News

August 21, 2018

White Rhino Debuting at Zoo Brew

Top News

August 21, 2018

Salina Man Claims $10,000 Lottery P...

Kansas News

August 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Claims $10,000...
August 21, 2018Comments
New Salina Bishop to be O...
August 21, 2018Comments
Orman Facing Ballot Petit...
August 21, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets ...
August 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH