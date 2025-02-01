The Temple Planning “A Night At The Opera”

The Temple will host a fundraiser event that includes dinner and a performance from Kansas Wesleyan University’s Music Department.

According to Executive Director for The Temple Mary Landes, KWU’s Chorale/Choir and The Temple will present “A Night at the Opera” on Saturday, March 22nd. KWU’s Music Department will perform a variety of opera selections, along with giving a synopsis of each song to the audience members.

“A Night at the Opera” will include a menu crafted by the talented Rachel Andre, chef and owner of Shroom-Mates. The food will be served by the rising culinary stars from Salina South High School. A social hour will feature hors d’oeuvres from Prairieland Market and crafted cocktails by Unlimited Sips.

Landes tells KSAL News she wants to bring awareness and support to The Temple. She feels this first-time event will do just that and she hopes it will become an annual occurrence. Initially, the event was set for February but was postponed due illnesses that happened in the KWU Music Department.

The fundraiser event will be dedicated to the preservation of The Temple’s building and theatre. Seated dinner admission is $125 per-person and $50 per-person for general admission. Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them via email: [email protected] or you can call (785) 201-3132.

According to Landes, The Temple became a non-profit after the Freemason organization decided to abandon it. The Temple is a monumental classical, revival-style building established in 1927 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. It is available as a unique, elegant venue for weddings and private events. It has seven floors and equates to a total of 160,000 square feet. To learn more go to https://www.salinatemple.com/about-us/.

