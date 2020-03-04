The Abilene Cowboys Pull off Historic Comeback in Win over Circle!

The Abilene Cowboy’s put together one of the biggest comebacks in school history Wednesday night in their 49-44 victory over Towanda-Circle at Abilene High School. The Cowboys now will play at Buhler at 6 PM Saturday night with a birth to state on the line. Buhler defeated Wellington 61-33 Tuesday night.

Abilene trailed 25-14 to Circle at halftime on Wednesday night. The Thunderbirds scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and took at 22 point lead at 36-14 with 3:38 to play in the quarter. The Cowboys would then come to life. Abilene went on a 25-0 run, capped by a Travis Beetch bucket, and took a 39-36 lead with 3:15 to play in the final quarter. Prior to Beetch’s basket, the Cowboys took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Blaise McVann at 37-36 with 3:57 to play in the game. In all, Abilene put together a 33-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 47-38 with 45 seconds to play in the game.

The Cowboys got a huge night out of Sophomore Kaleb Becker, who finished with a career-high 20 points. He scored 14 of his points in the second half. He also scored 10 points during Abilene’s game-changing 25-0 run. Abilene also got double-figures from Josh Stuber, who totaled 10 points.

Abilene also exacted some revenge in the victory. The two teams met two years ago in the opening round of the El Dorado Sub-State. The Cowboys led by 17 points in the third quarter in that game only to have the Thunderbirds come back and win 55-53.