Textron Aviation is presenting an updated contract offer to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The contract offer includes a lump-sum payment of $15,000 over five years per employee, an increased cost-of-living maximum, new longevity pay, and caps on increases to health insurance premiums.

The company says the union is expected to have the opportunity to vote on the contract offer this weekend.

The union has been on strike since September 22nd.