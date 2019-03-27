Salina, KS

Test Drive Theft

Jeremy BohnMarch 27, 2019

A subject allegedly took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a subject showed up at Kenny’s Auto Body, 615 E. Pacific, and asked to test drive a 1999 Chevy Astro van on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The subject told the business that he would drive to the bank to go get cash, however, never returned.

The van is maroon in color with a dealer tag. The first five numbers are D3814, while the rest of the numbers are unknown.

The van is valued at $2,600.

