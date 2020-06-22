Ten New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are ten new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the new cases of COVID-19 include:

2 minors under the age of 18.

1 female under 20.

2 individuals in their 30s (one male, one female).

2 individuals in their 40s (one male, one female).

2 males in their 50s.

1 female in her 60s.

All of these cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolating at home.

This brings the number of cases being actively monitored by the Health Department to 24.

The total number of cases for Saline County since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency is now at 55. There have been two deaths in Saline County. 29 people have recovered.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 12,465 cases and 259 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Since June 15, there have been 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Saline County. County Health Officer Jason Tiller says “although the rise in cases is just one piece of information we look at, the rapid rise of case numbers over the last week does cause us great concern. Therefore, we are again reminding everyone that this is not over. People need to adhere to the recommendations especially to use masks in public, wash hands often and STAY HOME if you are sick.”